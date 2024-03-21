5 former Carolina Panthers who are still having trouble finding jobs in 2024
Opportunities are scarce for these former Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Former Carolina Panthers WR
One of the primary catalysts behind the Carolina Panthers' demise last season was an NFL offensive scheme unfit for purpose. Frank Reich and Thomas Brown tried to mold the traditional with the progressive. It was a complete disaster throughout the campaign.
The route concepts were mundane. There was no cohesion whatsoever and the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young was abysmal. Carolina's pass-catchers were not up to the required standard aside from Adam Thielen. This had to be rectified as a matter of extreme urgency by Dan Morgan.
Diontae Johnson was acquired via trade and Ihmir Smith-Marsette re-signed, which should help. The Panthers need more, but this is a loaded draft class for wide receivers that those in power would be wise to take advantage of. Regardless of which way Morgan goes, it seems like Carolina is moving on from D.J. Chark.
Chark was highly coveted by the Panthers during free agency last year. His speed to take the top off defenses was seen as adding a different dynamic to the offense. Unfortunately, the veteran seemed to lose some explosiveness and had trouble creating separation consistently.
Nobody should be crying too much about Chark not being brought back all things considered. With a fresh batch of gifted wideouts set to take their chances at the next level, it remains to be seen whether another prominent role will be forthcoming for the former LSU star.