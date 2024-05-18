5 former Carolina Panthers who are still surprisingly free agents in 2024
By Dean Jones
Gabe Jackson - Former Carolina Panthers OL
When the Carolina Panthers offensive line descended into chaos and players started suffering constant injury complications, Scott Fitterer turned to a familiar face. Someone he knew well from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks who could potentially provide some short-term relief as everything around rookie quarterback Bryce Young crumbled.
Gabe Jackson was the guy. The imposing interior offensive lineman was thrust into the spotlight immediately and held his own in difficult circumstances. He was a solid stop-gap option who provided some semblance of stability when it was desperately needed down the stretch. Unfortunately, the new regime had other ideas.
Dan Morgan shelled out vast financial resources to get Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt into the building. They'll form the team's new starting guard tandem, which should help Young enormously as he goes in search of a bounce-back campaign next season.
As for Jackson? He remains on the proverbial free-agent scrap heap. Considering his age the how good this year's draft class was for offensive linemen, his time in the league could be over given how long it took him to find work last time around.
Stephon Gilmore - Former Carolina Panthers CB
Stephon Gilmore is arguably the highest-profile available veteran remaining on the free-agent market. He might be in the twilight of his prolific career, but the cornerback's production with the Dallas Cowboys last season indicates there is still something left in the tank.
The Carolina Panthers were rumored to be interested in bringing Gilmore back. According to edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney - his former high school and college teammate - the interest was mutual. Nothing has become concrete since despite the questions surrounding Ejiro Evero's secondary, with Dan Morgan distancing himself from the possibility when speaking to the media recently.
Gilmore has outlined his desire to continue his playing career. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year also knows his worth, recently claiming that age is impacting his chances of getting the money his production deserves.
The former South Carolina standout will get a roster spot somewhere. It might be the Panthers if the money works, but the chances of that occurring seem unlikelier than ever based on reports following the 2024 NFL Draft.