5 free agents the Carolina Panthers must desperately pursue in 2024
Reinforcements are needed...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should pursue Kendall Fuller
- Cornerback | Washington Commanders
Some big changes could be coming to the cornerback room next spring. C.J. Henderson is out of contract and Donte Jackson looks like a prime salary-cap casualty - something that comes with savings of more than $10 million with a post-June 1 designation.
Henderson might be given an extension thanks to some encouraging growth this season. But with Jaycee Horn once again missing most of the season through injury, another dependable presence must be acquired to avoid the pass defense becoming a weak link.
There is also the small matter of Horn's fifth-year option decision to consider. Something that could lead the Panthers to someone like Kendall Fuller if the pending new coaching regime at the Washington Commanders let him test the market.
Washington's defense has struggled to meet expectations this season. That does not detract from how well Fuller is performing while those around the veteran fall by the wayside.
Fuller's consistency in coverage and assured tackling have been evident almost from start to finish. His pass completion allowed percentage has gone up to 73.3, but he's being asked to cover a lot of short-to-intermediate routes as Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes track further downfield.
This will depend on financial demands. But Fuller looks like a decent option to consider if the money is right thanks to proven production and leadership qualities within the locker room.