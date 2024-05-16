5 games Carolina Panthers fans should be excited about in 2024
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 1
For the second year in a row, the Carolina Panthers start the regular season on the road against a division opponent. This time, it is versus Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.
Based on the social media reaction, fans have already begun Saints hate week four months in advance. This is the perfect time to insert the hazmat suit meme with how much trash-talking both fanbases will be participating in throughout the next 160 days.
Consider this a mini-preview for both teams. Carolina is coming off a league-worst 2-15 season and has made significant improvements on the offensive side of the ball to provide Bryce Young with the talent to thrive. This will be the week where we see our first glimpse of what type of offense Dave Canales will be implementing to benefit the different skill sets at his disposal.
On the other hand, New Orleans has the roster to compete for the NFC South crown as long as their defense can stay healthy and Carr plays at a consistent level, which is a tough ask. Wide receiver A.T. Perry is a sleeper on the roster who could emerge as a potent weapon.
This is not a must-win game for the Panthers. However, the team’s fanbase is starving for wins. And as the old saying goes, winning cures all.
It would be a great morale boost to the fans and the organization if Carolina could start the season 1-0.
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
Get your popcorn ready.
The 2021 and 2022 Heisman Trophy winners, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams, will be going head-to-head early in the season and could provide quite the show. This is another game early in the schedule where the Carolina Panthers offense has a chance to prove itself as a much-improved unit against a strong, consistent Chicago Bears defense led by defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Williams will be facing an Ejiro Evero defense that is known to give quarterbacks trouble in the passing game. Keeping the former USC star in containment will be a challenge due to his incredible play-making ability in and out of the pocket.
Let this also be the game where we could finally see a man-to-man matchup between former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and cornerback Jaycee Horn. However, the Bears group of pass-catchers could pose a challenge due to Keenan Allen’s consistent productivity in the slot and the potential emergence of No. 9 overall selection Rome Odunze.
Should the Panthers bring back Stephon Gilmore, concerns about defending the Bears' improved offense will ease.
This will be a better matchup than the Thursday night snoozer from last season. Both teams have improved on the offensive side of the ball and added much better play-callers with a game plan. There is hope that Williams and Young display themselves as the league's future, though only time will tell in this case.