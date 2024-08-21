5 grave concerns that emerged from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers got plenty out of their recently concluded training camp. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff brought boundless energy every day and the players responded accordingly. It wasn't a complete bed of roses, but the atmosphere was night and day compared to previous regimes.
There is a clear plan of attack to get the Panthers moving forward at long last. Canales is purposeful, has a clear approach to his teaching and schematic demands, and has the same enthusiasm he expects from the entire roster. That doesn't guarantee success. At the same time, it's not the worst place to start.
Optimism is growing around the Panthers, although most analysts are expecting another losing season. Canales harbors a different opinion, but some potential problems could get in the way of genuine progress when push comes to shove.
With this in mind, here are four grave concerns that emerged from Carolina's 2024 training camp in Charlotte.
Grave concerns that emerged at Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers chemistry
Much has been made about Dave Canales' refusal to play his starters for any of the team's first two preseason games. While others - including the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs - played their stars, the Carolina Panthers have gone in a different direction.
Canales has his reasons. However, there are risks attached. Primarily, the chemistry issues when the time comes to suit up in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
It's unlikely Canales will deviate in Carolina's preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills., Things have been sketchy from a cohesion standpoint on offense over training camp. Their joint practice against the New York Jets was encouraging, but there is no substitute for live-fire reps in a game-day setting.
The Panthers have injury concerns, which is factoring into the equation. Even so, it won't take long for Canales' methods to be questioned if the team - especially on offense - doesn't mesh effectively over the first few weeks of the campaign.