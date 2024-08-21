5 grave concerns that emerged from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offensive line depth
Dan Morgan invested a significant amount in strengthening the offensive line throughout his first offseason as general manager. He saw first-hand what the Carolina Panthers' woeful protection and exposed depth did to quarterback Bryce Young over a rookie campaign that won't live long in the memory. The new front-office supremo didn't want to make the same mistake as his predecessor Scott Fitterer.
The starting five have looked good when on the field together. If any of them are injured for a considerable period, that's when problems could emerge.
Brady Christensen is the only dependable backup until swing tackle Yosh Nijman returns from injury. Depth is a potential concern looking at how things unfolded over training camp, especially at the center position with backup Cade Mays on the shelf.
The Panthers are due some good fortune on the health front. Keeping the starting five healthy for an entire campaign would be incredible, but Morgan cannot let the wheels fall off if one or two have to sit.
Carolina Panthers injuries
The Panthers were decimated by injuries last season. There were many other factors behind their demise, but this one was right up at the top.
It's too soon to be pressing the panic button just yet. However, it's hard not to be mildly concerned with the amount of health issues piling up even before the campaign began.
This is going to be a problem if the same trend continues. The Panthers are erring on the side of caution right now with time on their side. That won't be the case in a couple of weeks, so it's a situation worth monitoring at the very least.
Managing the situation effectively and limiting the risk of health issues when competitive action commences is paramount. Some are out longer than others, but this is all part of the process for new head coach Dave Canales during his first season in the top job.
Canales has been criticized by some for not putting his players on the field for preseason games. But examining the injury issues, it's completely understandable.