5 grave concerns that emerged from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cornerback unit
It's Jaycee Horn or bust in the Carolina Panthers' cornerback room as it stands. The likes of Dicaprio Bootle and D'Shawn Jamison have shown promise at training camp, but this desperately thin group suffered two more losses to injury that could have a lingering effect when the campaign begins.
Dane Jackson - who was expected to be the starting outside cornerback opposite Horn - will miss around six weeks due to a hamstring issue. Lamar Jackson's shining performances over the final two weeks of camp came crashing to an abrupt halt, leaving the Panthers with no option other than to waive the defensive back with an injury designation.
The Panthers tried to sign Stephon Gilmore. He wasn't willing to take a hometown discount and signed for the Minnesota Vikings. Morgan will keep looking in pursuit of ensuring this unit doesn't become a weak link in 2024.
Ejiro Evero seemed confident enough that the options available would suffice. This is without considering Horn's questionable injury history. Any further ailments will send Carolina's plans for defensive improvements in tatters.
The stakes are high. Looking at how things stand, it would be surprising if Morgan didn't get another reinforcement off the waiver wire following final cuts.
Carolina Panthers edge rushers opposite Jadeveon Clowney
The Panthers lost some established figures on the defensive side of the football this offseason. Losing the likes of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-matos disintegrated an already threadbare pass-rush heading into the campaign.
Jadeveon Clowney's decision to sign was a statement of intent. He's led by example throughout training camp and is a willing mentor to younger players looking to follow in his footsteps. Whether the Panthers have enough or not is another matter.
Carolina hasn't seen D.J. Wonnum on the field as he works his way back from a torn quad. Eku Leota's flashed on occasion and 2023 third-rounder D.J. Johnson seems to be progressing. Aside from that, the cupboard is relatively bare.
Ejiro Evero is renowned for doing more with less. Generating pressure is going to be a core component of any success that comes their way. Becoming overreliant on Clowney is asking for trouble, so Dan Morgan must act quickly if the coaching staff believes that more is needed.