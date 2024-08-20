Stephon Gilmore snub highlights Carolina Panthers' business-first shift
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have some serious concerns about their cornerback unit heading into the 2024 season. Jaycee Horn's dominant training camp leaves many wondering what the former first-round selection could accomplish with a clear run of luck on the health front. Everyone else has doubts attached.
This situation got even worse after two concerning injuries. Dane Jackson will miss around six weeks with a hamstring issue, which robs defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of his starting option opposite Horn during a crucial first few weeks of the campaign. Lamar Jackson - a player who made incredible strides over the last fortnight of training camp - was waived with an injury designation.
These problems saw renewed speculation regarding a reunion between the Panthers and Stephon Gilmore. The interest was mutual during the offseason and Carolina reportedly made him what they believed to be an acceptable offer. A better financial package saw the one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sign for the Minnesota Vikings instead.
Carolina Panthers relying on Ejiro Evero's prowess after Stephon Gilmore signs elsewhere
Dan Morgan had a price in mind. Gilmore wasn't taking a hometown discount. That combination left the Panthers out of luck, which was disappointing but understandable at this stage of yet another rebuild.
This was a sentiment echoed by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The beat writer acknowledged Gilmore would be an upgrade on anything the Panthers have aside from Horn. However, their current roster-building ethos coupled with Evero's ability to get more out of less eventually led to this long-running saga concluding with the South Carolina product signing elsewhere.
"The Vikings clearly went all out in a way the Panthers weren’t going to, as that is a massive price for a soon-to-be 34-year-old corner during the preseason. According to a league source, Carolina did make an offer — albeit one that didn’t match that amount. The Panthers aren’t expected to be contenders, and Gilmore got more for this season than Dane Jackson, the projected No. 2 cornerback, got on his entire two-year deal in free agency in March. Sure, Gilmore would have been a notable upgrade over Jackson, but if you’re studying the team’s approach to building the roster, it’s clear the team is valuing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s system and its ability to elevate defensive backs over bringing in notable names for equally significant prices."- Mike Kaye, The Charlotte Observer
It's a monumental gamble. If Horn goes down again, the repercussions will be catastrophic.
Morgan knew not every problem was going to be solved in one offseason. Gilmore would have been a sensational addition - one that could help younger cornerbacks and provide some much-needed stability despite his advancing years. Couple this with the lack of pass-rushing depth, and it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge defensively in 2024.
Evero's defense came to life over the final two weeks of training camp. They are clicking at the right time, with their performance during joint practice against the New York Jets another example of the future head coach getting his unit on the same page.
Doing it in a competitive game-day setting is completely different. The Panthers cannot afford their secondary to become a weak link in the first season under new head coach Dave Canales. If Evero can somehow keep this group competitive, this will be his final campaign in Carolina before getting a well-deserved head coaching gig elsewhere.
Gilmore was a swing and a miss. Although disappointing, the Panthers are working with a long-term plan and business-first model that was sorely lacking under the previous two regimes.
Every fan should be thankful for that.