Carolina Panthers have blatantly obvious solution to injury decimation
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers saved their best training camp practice for last during their joint session with the New York Jets. This was easily the most encouraging moment of what's been an up-and-down summer for Dave Canales' new-look group. Something the head coach is looking to build on in the weeks leading into the regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints.
There's been a bit of collateral damage thrown into the mix. The Panthers are navigating their way through some injury issues right now. That's not unusual at this time of year, but their already-depleted secondary got dealt two more body blows shortly before their practice with the Jets began.
Canales revealed that cornerback Dane Jackson will miss around six weeks with a hamstring issue. The free-agent signing occupied a starting berth throughout the offseason and is someone general manager Dan Morgan trusts fully. His presence will be sorely missed, although the likes of D'Shawn Jamison and Chau Smith-Wade haven't looked out of place when given extended responsibilities.
Veteran safety Xavier Woods is also going to miss a few weeks, which is concerning. He's been a lynchpin on the backend and was one of the few who emerged from last season's catastrophe with any credit. This is going to test the Panthers, but an answer to these problems is staring them in the face.
Carolina Panthers must call Stephon Gilmore after injury decimation
Go back to Stephon Gilmore.
The Panthers and Gilmore had discussions about a potential reunion earlier this year without anything concrete emerging. He was reportedly keen on playing closer to home once again after leaving under a cloud in 2021. But his former college teammate Jadeveon Clowney revealed that any pursuit will be a matter of money.
Gilmore knows he can still play and isn't willing to take a discount. He's still sitting on the market as a result, leaving him frustrated. The one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's most recent visit was with the Minnesota Vikings, but he left without a deal.
Morgan said he'd remain in contact with Gilmore. Considering the need to hit the ground running under another new regime, the front-office leader would be wise to make another call and get him into the building.
The Panthers don't have much salary-cap space right now, but there are ways to maneuver around that. Morgan cannot afford his secondary to become exposed. Signing Gilmore provides assurance, veteran leadership, and consistent production to compensate for some significant losses.
This would be a hugely popular move among the fanbase. Gilmore remains beloved - even though his first stint with the franchise was brief. His presence will also help younger corners with their ongoing development to further sweeten the pot.
These injuries to Woods and Jackson highlight how precarious things remain for the Panthers in 2024. Morgan won't mortgage the future on short-term fixes with a longer-term project underway. That said, the benefits of acquiring someone with Gilmore's credentials are there for all to see.
Whether it comes off or not is debatable. However, it seems almost too obvious based on recent events.