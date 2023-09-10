5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 1 at Falcons
The Carolina Panthers must game plan to stop these players in Week 1.
By Pierre Davis
Which Atlanta Falcons must become the primary focus as the Carolina Panthers look to start their season off with a priceless victory in Week 1?
The Carolina Panthers kick off the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional showdown at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
During the 2022 season, the customary two-game series between the Panthers and Falcons occurred. The initial game was a thrilling affair, with both sides exchanging blows. One of the game's standout performers was D.J. Moore, who delivered a tremendous performance to boost Carolina's chances.
However, despite his contributions, Moore received a penalty for removing his helmet while on the field. The missed opportunities of kicker Eddie Pineiro were also a significant factor in the game's outcome, eventually resulting in a narrow 37-34 loss.
In the second game, the Panthers had the task of defending their home turf. After suffering a crushing loss two weeks prior, they aimed to make a strong comeback, which they did.
They emerged victorious with a score of 25-15, thanks to the impressive performance of D'Onta Foreman, who used to play for the Panthers. He carried the ball 31 times, gaining 130 rushing yards and a touchdown. Laviska Shenualt Jr. also had a standout game, being utilized in a versatile manner similar to a Swiss army knife.
Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming match between two prominent groups, offering insight into how the division may unfold. Atlanta has made strategic acquisitions to improve their roster after a lackluster season, raising the stakes for the game.
The Panthers have made some significant changes to their team, including the acquisition of Bryce Young and a brand new coaching staff. Their goal is to bring a fresh perspective to this longstanding rivalry and achieve a victory. To do so, they must strategize effectively against the opposition's key players, whom they must slow down to gain an advantage.
So, without further ado, let's find out exactly who those players are.