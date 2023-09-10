5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 1 at Falcons
The Carolina Panthers must game plan to stop these players in Week 1.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must keep Kyle Pitts quiet
Kyle Pitts, in his brief career, has managed to accumulate 1,382 receiving yards on 96 receptions and has only scored three touchdowns. While some may argue that his first two seasons were lackluster, his potential to turn a game around is always present.
In the four games he's played against the Carolina Panthers, the former first-rounder managed to add to his statistics by making 14 catches for 182 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pitts will look to increase that productivity this season.
Despite Pitts receiving an average of 7.3 targets per game, Carolina has done a commendable job in containing him during their matchups. However, on the downside, he has been averaging 13 yards per catch.
The Panthers have trouble containing Pitts when he lines up as a wide receiver outside during mid-yardage situations. In addition, they must take measures to impede the Florida product from building a more solid rapport with Desmond Ridder.
Notably, the Panthers' defense exhibited proficiency in defending against tight ends in 2022 - permitting a mere 686 yards and six touchdowns. This is a positive indication of their capabilities in that regard, and they will undoubtedly strive to maintain and enhance this performance in the upcoming Week 1.