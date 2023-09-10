5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 1 at Falcons
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must keep Desmond Ridder quiet
A name that many of you may not have expected to see on this list and some of you may have even laughed as you read it. But remember, this is the NFL and anything can happen on any given Sunday.
Desmond Ridder started four games last season and threw for 708 yards with a 63 percent completion rate. After Marcus Mariota left for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons hoped their new quarterback could prove himself and secure his position for the upcoming 2023 season.
Interestingly, Atlanta didn't select any new quarterbacks during the draft. This indicates their confidence in Ridder as a potential long-term starter.
I respectfully assert that Ridder must refrain from exploiting the Carolina Panthers in any manner. It is crucial to apply pressure on the Cincinnati product as he grappled with fumbling issues and struggled to maintain composure within the pocket as a rookie.
If Brian Burns suits up for Week 1, this will be an excellent opportunity to showcase why he deserves his new contract.