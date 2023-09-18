5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 2 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers are looking to take advantage of a long week of preparation.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must keep Jamaal Williams quiet
Former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who ran for 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, has been newly acquired by the New Orleans Saints in free agency.
The Saints are counting on Williams to maintain his career-best form and be a reliable RB2 behind Alvin Kamara, strengthening their running back unit.
Due to Kamara's suspension for the first three games of the 2023 season, Williams had the majority of carries against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, his performance was lackluster, gaining 18 rushes for 45 yards - 2.5 yards per carry.
The Carolina Panthers failed to stop the run against the Atlanta Falcons, allowing Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to combine for 131 yards on 25 carries. This is why Williams made the list.
The Panthers are facing a significant challenge in preventing the Saints from building momentum on the ground, which is the foundation for most offenses in the NFL. Although Williams may not have the same talent level as Robinson, he can quickly make the opposition pay by getting downhill and taking the energy away from defenses.
It will be crucial for the Panthers to set the tone early and send a message.