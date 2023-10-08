5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
Any given Sunday...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must limit Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He was fortunate to be picked by his hometown team, the Detroit Lions.
It's no secret that Hutchinson is an exceptional player. He showed glimpses of his talent during his rookie season, playing in all 17 games and recording 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
He even made a solid case to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But finished as a runner-up behind winner Sauce Gardner.
In the ongoing 2023 season, it is impressive that the former Wolverine defensive end has managed to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. His game has significantly improved, and he has taken it to another level.
Hutchinson is currently tied for the most quarterback pressures at 27, which is an incredible feat. Moreover, he could achieve his third multi-sack game in just five contests, which speaks volumes about his exceptional skills and talent.
Carolina should prioritize creating a game plan that involves getting the ball out of Bryce Young's hands faster to prevent him from becoming an easy target. Additionally, the rookie quarterback should aim to release the ball quickly and avoid lingering in the pocket too long.