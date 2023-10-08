5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
Any given Sunday...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must limit David Montgomery
The Detroit Lions have significantly changed their running back room. They traded their former star player from Georgia to the Philadelphia Eagles and lost Jamaal Williams to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. These moves were made to allow the team to start afresh.
In preparation for the upcoming season, Detroit drafted Jahmyr Gibbs, who is unlikely to feature. Additionally, David Montgomery came on board to further reinforce their backfield options.
As of late, these changes have heavily favored Detroit. Montgomery has proven to be the bruiser back they intended him to be for this young franchise.
The former Iowa State running back has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns in three games despite having a relatively low yards per carry. Nonetheless, the Lions give him a substantial amount of touches and that is likely to continue without Gibbs.
The Carolina Panthers might encounter hurdles in their upcoming game against the Lions, who currently possess the 11th position in rushing offense. Detroit is expected to primarily rely on its strong running attack to gain an advantage.
As a result, Carolina must concentrate on plugging the gaps and halting the Lions' potent ground game.