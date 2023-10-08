5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
Any given Sunday...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must limit Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has encountered numerous obstacles since joining the league. Unfortunately, in his debut season, he could only participate in six contests due to an ACL injury he had sustained while playing for Alabama. Earlier this year, he was embroiled in a gambling scandal, resulting in suspension.
During his six games, the rookie had nine targets and gained 41 receiving yards with a touchdown. This was essentially a trial run for him.
He is scheduled to return against the Carolina Panthers and could also see an additional role as star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is ruled doubtful and unlikely to feature.
The Panthers are currently facing a shortage of cornerbacks. This makes it imperative for them to prevent extended plays and maintain clear communication across the secondary.
The upcoming game against Williams presents an excellent chance to assess the Panthers' ability to handle fast and agile players. Notably, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will pose similar challenges the following week at the Miami Dolphins.