5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must limit Sam LaPorta
A second-round draft pick of Sam LaPorta, a talented tight end from Iowa, has sparked widespread interest among NFL fans. His exceptional skills have been consistently showcased during the 2023 season, confirming the hype surrounding him is real.
LaPorta has been performing remarkably well to begin his NFL career, accumulating 242 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown on 27 targets. It's important to note that he has developed a strong relationship with quarterback Jared Goff, and their connection grows stronger each week.
The Carolina Panthers have encountered two proficient tight ends this season, Kyle Pitts and T.J. Hockenson. Despite their skill, Ejiro Evero's defense only permitted a mere 68 yards combined from the two and successfully prevented any touchdowns. This indicates their decent ability to neutralize dominant tight ends during games effectively.
Stopping Goff from reaching his dependable target is crucial for the defense and could ultimately swing a victory in their favor. With Amon-Ran St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs both likely missing, expect the signal-caller to utilize the rookie heavily.