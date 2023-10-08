5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
Any given Sunday...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must limit Jerry Jacobs
Jerry Jacobs, a three-year veteran out of Arkansas, signed as an undrafted rookie with the Detroit Lions. He worked exceptionally hard to become a productive cornerback for this young defensive unit.
Any fan has to applaud stories like that.
According to Pro Football Focus, the young defensive back had an impressive 2022 season, ranking 10th in passer rating allowed (74.9). He also recorded 42 tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interception.
As of now in 2023, Jacob's production is on track to surpass his 2022 campaign. He's already made 25 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.
When facing seasoned cornerbacks like Jacobs, Young must be able to make rapid and precise decisions while throwing. The Carolina Panthers could consider attempting deep passes to boost the rookie quarterback's confidence and keep Detroit's secondary on their toes.
Many fans eagerly await the first outstanding performance from the new face of the franchise. This game could prove to be a significant opportunity for Young to showcase his abilities.