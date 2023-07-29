5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Which Carolina Panthers players will be key to helping rookie quarterback Bryce Young shine during his first year under center in 2023?
At last, the Carolina Panthers have presumably drafted their franchise quarterback with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Head coach Frank Reich named him the starter on Day 1 of training camp meaning the new era is officially underway.
Reich mentioned that Young will receive plenty of preseason reps to get ready for Week 1. Something that should help the former Alabama star enormously.
Young has the potential to be that franchise quarterback in the Carolinas for a long time due to his ability to beat teams not only physically but intellectually as well. Obviously, he has the tools necessary to be great as an accurate passer, as well as scrambling to pick up first downs.
The Heisman Trophy winner's pre-snap ability is equally as impressive as Young's proven to excel at processing information and his ability to break down defenses. This will allow the team's playbook to be expanded.
Young has already won over the locker room it seems. When Panthers players are asked about their new teammate, they rave about him and how impressive he’s been in such a short time.
The first-year pro seems dedicated to his craft, but Young won’t be able to do it all on his own. Here are five key Panthers players to help him shine in 2023.