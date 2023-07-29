5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Adam Thielen was a nice addition in free agency for the Carolina Panthers. He comes to a wide receiver room that has questions surrounding if they have a true No. 1 option.
Time will tell if Thielen will step into the role. At the very least, he will provide a solid veteran presence as he’s a former second-team All-Pro, and two-time Pro Bowler.
Thielen excels in route running and is a player that Bryce Young can count on to give him a much-needed reception. This will bear more significance in Carolina's third-down situations.
The wideout has been open about how bought-in he is to this organization and the coaching staff. Thielen has also spoken highly of Young when asked about the rookie.
In 2022, Thielen played in all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings, producing 716 receiving yards with six touchdowns. He has also been pretty durable in his lengthy career so far, missing 11 games during his nine seasons in the NFL.
If Young excels early on in his career, he could end up boosting Thielen’s production on the back end of his career. The free-agent signing could be a key reason his new signal-caller thrives.