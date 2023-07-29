5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
DJ Chark -Carolina Panthers WR
D.J. Chark was another solid signing for the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. The wideout has been known for his ability to get behind secondaries and to be a big vertical threat.
Chark mentioned during an interview after the team's second training camp practice that he’s the fastest player on the team. He’s had really good days in both sessions so far by beating defenders deep with his explosiveness.
The receiver has yet to be healthy in every game of the season to this point, missing a total of 28 contests in his five NFL seasons. That is somewhat of a concern as the Panthers will need to ensure that he’s on the field in order for the offense to fully thrive.
Last season, Chark played for the Detroit Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. But the Panthers might need more than that.
Chark, like Adam Thielen, will be in the running to establish himself as the team's No. 1 option. The former second-rounder has never partaken in the NFL’s postseason and will most certainly be bought into the Panthers' regime to make the playoffs.
If Chark can stay healthy, expect him and Bryce Young to build on their already solid connection and terrorize opposing defenses.