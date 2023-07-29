5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Laviska Shenault Jr. was acquired by the Carolina Panthers on August 29 last season. The move was seen as a surprise to some fans at the time, but eventually, he became arguably the team's most exciting player to watch. This came due to his ability to catch the football as well as take handoffs and screens.
Shenault doesn’t have success in the NFL yet like his counterparts Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark. In 2022, he totaled just 27 receptions for 272 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. He also had nine carries for 65 rushing yards and one rushing score.
He does have potential to be a Deebo Samuel type player for Carolina. But expecting the same influence just isn't fair until proven otherwise.
Shenault is an interesting player for the Panthers due to his versatility as well as still being relatively young at only 24 years old. He’s already been taking snaps out of the backfield in training camp as it seems the offensive weapon is going to be utilized in a ton of different ways.
The former second-round pick out of Colorado has shown serious flashes of that versatility. Any further improvements could make the Panthers' offense dangerous in 2023 and beyond.
If the player is able to run and catch the ball successfully, there’s no ceiling for how dynamic the duo of Shenault and Bryce Young could end up being.