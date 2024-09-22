5 major observations from Andy Dalton's performance at the Raiders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton's exceptional first half
Andy Dalton had no trouble building on his early momentum. He was nothing short of exceptional throughout the first half in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, the likes of which Carolina Panthers fans hadn't seen since Bryce Young's 300-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in 2023.
It was an astonishing showcase of poise, precision, and putting his playmakers in the best possible positions to thrive. Dalton wasn't flawless, but he was pretty close. And the Panthers benefitted enormously en route to a commanding 21-7 lead at the half-time interval.
Want further proof? Take a look at Dalton's stats from the opening two-quarters of the contest.
- 62.18 percent completion
- 212 passing yards
- 3 touchdowns
- 0 interceptions
- 2 sacks against
- 138.6 passer rating (ESPN)
His touchdown throws to Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson were perfection personified. Dalton was an absolute revelation and the Panthers looked like a completely different football team. Most fans conceded he'd provide more assured under center. Very few would have predicted such an incredible start.
Andy Dalton's improved execution
Dave Canales didn't do much differently from a schematic standpoint. The plays looked the same as they'd done over the opening two weeks of the campaign. However, the execution was much better with Andy Dalton at the quarterback position.
Dalton was clinical in no uncertain terms. There were times when pressure arrived and there were a few errant throws, but the difference was night and day. The throws had more velocity and the TCU product had full command of the huddle. Perhaps more glaring was the fact everyone on offense was laying out for their new man under center.
This is exactly what Canales wanted. He preached all offseason about wanting the Panthers to be a fundamentally sound operation and play complimentary football effectively as the keys behind this franchise's turnaround. Bryce Young wasn't providing that. Dalton shifted around their fortunes in the blink of an eye.
There is hope, at the very least. That's all fans wanted after so much misery and being the subject of more embarrassing vitriol from the media this week. But this bold quarterback switch so early into Canales' tenure reaped immediate rewards.