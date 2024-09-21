NFL analyst launches tirade on Carolina Panthers with scathing assessment
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers had one primary goal in mind entering the 2024 season. General manager Dan Morgan wanted to remove the stigma surrounding the organization and make their logo feared around the league once again. That looks further away than ever just two games into the campaign.
Carolina sits at 0-2 after two embarrassing defeats. Their dysfunction seemingly knows no bounds. This was evidenced by the team's decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young - the player they mortgaged their future for at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft - after another woeful display against the Los Angeles Chargers. This brought more ridicule and criticism for a franchise on its knees.
Everyone from analysts, current players, former pros, and everything in between has been sticking the boot into the Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales is already coming under scrutiny. Team owner David Tepper's management of team affairs continues to disgrace the NFL. It's a complete mess from top to bottom with no end in sight.
NFL analyst believes there is no saving the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus highlighted the problems surrounding the Panthers in a scathing assessment. Unless monumental improvements arrive whether Young is on the field or not, the analyst doesn't see anything more than two wins and the No. 1 pick in 2025 in the team's immediate future.
"Somehow, 0-2 doesn’t do the Panthers justice. Bryce Young somehow regressed from a dismal rookie year. After finishing with the worst PFF passing grade in the NFL (by almost 10 points) through Week 2, Young had the plug pulled in favor of 36-year-old Andy Dalton, whose ceiling is extremely limited. Somehow, Carolina’s defense has been nearly as bad. After the loss of stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown, hardly any star power remains. It would be easy to chalk up these first two weeks to growing pains under Canales, but these metrics speak to something much more profound (and horrifying). Unless Dalton can energize this passing attack — or a revitalized Young can come into play later in the year — there’s a strong possibility that the Panthers will finish with two or fewer wins for the second straight year."- Bradley Locker, PFF
It's hard to argue. That's the saddest part.
Thinking that Young going to the sidelines will fix this ungodly mess is extremely short-sighted. Carolina's run defense is an absolute abomination through two weeks. There is no consistent pass rush and nobody aside from Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods can depended on consistently in the secondary. That's without counting for the bland schematic concepts on offense and failure to push the football downfield.
Canales eventually got things going during his one season as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. But the play calls were often predictable and lacked creativity based on his former players' comments following his departure. This is something opposing defenses are counteracting with minimal fuss so far. He also needs to look in the mirror and make adjustments.
The Panthers chose their early scapegoat, which happens to be the player they've invested more in than arguably anyone else. Nothing but a more accomplished performance at the Las Vegas Raiders will do. Otherwise, the first-year head coach will be feeling the heat.
Sad to say. But it's the harsh reality facing the Panthers after another cataclysmic opening to the campaign.