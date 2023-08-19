5 major observations from Carolina Panthers' preseason loss at the NY Giants
The Carolina Panthers moved to 0-2
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers roster spot steals emerge
This particular preseason game had some unsung heroes like Shi Smith, Raheem Blackshear, and Raequan Williams. All three bolstered their chances of making the 53-man roster in the coming weeks.
Smith's outstanding second-half performance was crucial in light of the injuries sustained by Terrace Marshall Jr. and Damiere Byrd. He caught four out of five targets for 49 receiving yards, making significant progress and pushing himself into the conversation of being the sixth receiver on the roster. Hopefully, he will carry this momentum into the last game against the Detroit Lions.
Blackshear is another name on the scope battling for reps with Spencer Brown. The second-year running back carried the ball eight times for 31 rushing yards and the Panthers' first touchdown in preseason play, displaying great ball carrier vision and explosiveness.
The undrafted free agent is making an interesting case in the running back room. Blackshear could even be No. 2 on the depth chart whenit's all said and done.
Williams has taken advantage of every opportunity handed to him since joining the Panthers and Friday was no different. The defensive tackle made huge plays all night, being very disruptive in the run game and from a pass-rushing capacity - staking his roster claim in no uncertain terms.
These three players are worth watching as they could benefit the team and add major depth