5 major observations from Carolina Panthers' preseason loss at the NY Giants
The Carolina Panthers moved to 0-2
By Pierre Davis
Does Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral have what it takes?
Second-year quarterback Matt Corral must prove himself with every opportunity since he was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft under different management. Especially considering how the Carolina Panthers brought in Bryce Young and Andy Dalton this offseason.
Corral received numerous live-action reps and was the primary player for most of the game. However, he must improve in certain areas, particularly when it comes to demonstrating patience within the pocket and executing timely throws.
The former Ole Miss stud started pretty rocky, stalling out the first three drives after taking over for Young. But he showed great resiliency in the second half, using his legs and creating opportunities for the offense.
The quarterback completed nine out of 13 passes, gaining 71 yards - which was a team-high. Corral also secured a 69.23 percent completion rate before he went to the sidelines as the Panthers got reps into Jake Luton.
Although it wasn't his best performance, it leaves us wondering if Corral will stay with Carolina throughout the season. While the notion cannot be dismissed entirely, things are still hanging in the balance with one preseason game remaining.