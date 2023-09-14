5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Panthers are back at home for a Monday night showdown.
By Pierre Davis
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown, a four-year pro from Auburn, has been an absolute force on the defensive line since the 2022 season. This provided doubters with solid evidence of why they were wrong about the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder.
During the Sunday game, he showcased a remarkable performance by recording a total of nine tackles and securing a sack. Additionally, Brown displayed exceptional strength by easily overpowering Chris Lindstrom on several plays.
The Carolina Panthers allowed the Atlanta Falcons' run game to gain an average of five yards per carry. Apart from Brown, Brian Burns, and Frankie Luvu, the defense seemed to lack urgency in pursuing the ball carrier, leading to numerous missed tackles.
As the Panthers head into their second week of play, it will be crucial for Brown and Burns to assert their dominance on the defensive front. By creating a formidable wall that opponents will struggle to breach, they can set the tone for the rest of the team to follow suit.
It's essential to leave no doubt that gaining yardage will be no easy feat. This can be a powerful motivator for the rest of the front to step up their game and work together towards a common goal.
With a strong and united defense, the Panthers will be well-positioned to achieve success in the coming weeks.