5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Due to a pectoral injury sustained on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, Miles Sanders may be limited. As a result, third-year running back Chuba Hubbard may have the opportunity to step up significantly.
Hubbard has been pretty productive when used this season. Against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, he carried the ball nine times for 60 rushing yards on 6.7 yards per carry.
During last week's game against New Orleans, Hubbard's playing time was notably reduced and the running game struggled as a result. This prompted fans to wonder why he wasn't utilized more.
Despite carrying the ball only twice for 16 rushing yards, he achieved an impressive average of eight yards per carry during that brief period. Simply put, the Carolina Panthers must find ways to involve the Oklahoma State product.
Hubbard has dedicated much effort to enhancing his muscle mass and technique this offseason. The upcoming game on Sunday presents an ideal chance to demonstrate his worthiness as a key player in future matches.