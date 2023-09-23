5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
Kamu Grugier-Hill - Carolina Panthers LB
A name that many should have expected on this list is Kamu Grugier-Hill, who will be tasked with filling in for Shaq Thompson.
Grugier-Hill hasn't started full-time since 2021 with the Houston Texans. He had an impressive season with 108 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. The Carolina Panthers hope he can regain his former prowess.
During training camp, Grugier-Hill exhibited excellent ball-hawking skills and lightning-fast speed while flying all over the field. After Thompson was injured, his fellow veteran filled the void and ended the game with six tackles and a sack.
As we approach Week 3, it is imperative for Grugier-Hill to swiftly grasp the situation as he faces a brief period of preparation. If he performs as expected, the Panthers will be able to continue to rely on the former Eastern Illinois linebacker and breathe a sigh of relief. as a former Eastern Illinois LB.
Of course, replicating Thompson's influence both on and off the field will be difficult. But Grugier-Hill showed enough last time out to suggest he can be a solid asset with increased responsibilities.