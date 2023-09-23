5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LB
Frankie Luvu's popularity and recognition have increased thanks to his impressive performances. Although he only joined the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and played a gradual role in terms of importance, he made a significant impact.
In 2022, Luvu demonstrated remarkable improvement, recording 111 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception. As a result, expectations for the current campaign have risen.
Luvu's outstanding production has carried over impressively. His commendable performance includes 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks through just two games. He has notably progressed in his ability to reach the quarterback and cause disruption throughout the field.
During the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Panthers plan to depend heavily on their six-year veteran linebacker from Washington State. His primary task will be to slow down the young but explosive running back, Kenneth Walker.
Furthermore, Luvu must continue to be a vocal leader, eagerly assisting Brian Burns in positioning everyone correctly and making necessary adjustments on the field.