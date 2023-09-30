5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Vikings in Week 4
it's time for the Carolina Panthers to make a home stand.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers OL
I realize it may be seen as cheating, but I couldn't identify a single problematic offensive lineman. Let's be honest - this unit has a lot of undisciplined tendencies. They need to address these issues quickly.
The offensive line committed eight false start penalties in Week 3 at Lumen Field. This mistake can significantly harm a team's chances of success on the field, resulting in lost yardage, stalled drives, and a general lack of momentum.
Despite a strong performance by veteran Andy Dalton, the Carolina Panthers offensive line allowed three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 14 hurries.
The Panthers' protection faces a heavily blitzing Minnesota Vikings squad led by Danielle Hunter. The stud edge rusher has had a great 2023 campaign, so far with five sacks in three games. With rookie quarterback Bryce Young back in the lineup, it will be crucial to keep him upright.
Anything less than significant improvements won't be well received by fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium. The offensive line is going through some injury complications currently with starting guard tandem Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett on the shelf, but their lack of urgency in filling depth spots effectively during the offseason is also coming back to haunt the front office.