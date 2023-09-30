5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Vikings in Week 4
it's time for the Carolina Panthers to make a home stand.
By Pierre Davis
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders is currently listed as questionable on the injury report due to a groin injury. Nonetheless, it seems probable that he will participate, as he has been diligently managing it throughout practice all week.
However, if he cannot play, Chuba Hubbard will be granted the chance to start in his place.
In this installment, our focus will be on Sanders and the potential impact he could bring. Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned for the five-year veteran this season, despite coming off a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in a Pro Bowl appearance.
During Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the seasoned running back had his best game yet, rushing for 72 yards on 18 carries. However, his production was quickly overshadowed by a fumble late in the game.
Since then, Sanders has appeared to lack vision and burst out of the backfield. Additionally, there has been a significant decrease in his carries, which could drastically slow down his rhythm.
The Minnesota Vikings are ranked No. 19 in rushing defense. But in their last outing, they were gashed by D'Andre Swift for 175 yards. While the Panthers don't possess the Eagles' offensive line, they now have the blueprint of what works.