5 mouth-watering Carolina Panthers clashes to watch at NY Jets joint practice
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn vs. Garrett Wilson
Get your popcorn ready for this one.
The Carolina Panthers are counting heavily on Jaycee Horn in 2024. His talent is up there with the NFL's best cornerbacks when healthy. Staying on the field is his biggest complication, featuring in just 22 games over three seasons thanks to several frustrating ailments.
Horn has asserted his dominance throughout Carolina's training camp, locking down everyone in his path and displaying a swagger that's hard not to love. Everything is pointing up for the South Carolina product. A strong joint practice against the New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson will only enhance optimism.
Wilson torched Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. from start to finish in their joint practice last week. He's one of the league's most gifted route-runners with a blossoming reputation. Horn should be relishing the challenge, so no quarter will be given by either party throughout what promises to be a must-watch clash between two elite-level performers.
If Horn can emerge victorious from this battle, it's another solid foundation from which to build entering his fourth season. Looking at his current trajectory and overall athletic attributes, he's more than capable of coming out on top.
Bryce Young vs. Jets defense
The Panthers seem to be taking a cautious approach with quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Dave Canales' decision to not give him reps in their preseason opener was a hot topic of debate among the fanbase. He's got a plan for the signal-caller and is not deviating from it. His previous reputation for galvanizing players under center should come with a sense of trust attached until further notice.
Young not participating in the preseason - for now at least - makes joint practices even more pivotal. This will be the only genuine NFL opposition the former Alabama star will face if Canales adopts the same mindset over Carolina's warmup games. It's also a daunting challenge versus one of the league's most athletic young defenses.
There aren't many holes in this unit. The Jets have an outstanding defensive spine and playmakers who can make things happen on any given down. If Young isn't ready, it's not hard to see where complications could emerge.
This is a solid measuring stick for Young and Carolina's offense overall. Consistency remains an issue with so many new faces meshing together, so the Jets will have no trouble exploiting this weakness if the same trend continues.