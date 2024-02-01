5 moves to save Brandt Tilis $33M on Carolina Panthers salary-cap in 2024
It promises to be a busy few weeks ahead for Brandt Tilis...
By Dean Jones
What moves could new executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis make to save the Carolina Panthers around $33 million on their 2024 salary cap?
After some serious roster mismanagement under previous regimes, the Carolina Panthers are adopting a different model moving forward. Dan Morgan will handle the personnel evaluation side of things as president of football operations/general manager. Team owner David Tepper also managed to secure the services of Brandt Tilis as executive vice president of football operations.
Tilis comes into the organization with a tremendous reputation. He's been a key figure behind the scenes with the Kansas City Chiefs, maneuvering their salary cap superbly to ensure the team's primary playmakers are kept happy in some capacity.
The front office figure is inheriting a complicated situation with the Panthers. They have $28.59 million in available resources with 58 players under contract currently. Some established stars are looking for big-money deals. Others could be candidates for extensions ahead of time. That's without considering the desperate need to strengthen almost every position group after a two-win campaign.
It'll be a baptism of fire for Tilis in his new role. Here are five moves that could save the Panthers just over $33 million on their salary cap in 2024.
All financial figures courtesy of Over the Cap.
Carolina Panthers could cut Ian Thomas
- 2024 cap saving: $2.26 million
One of the many terrible contracts dished out by the Carolina Panthers under previous decision-makers was Ian Thomas' deal. The franchise overvalued his ability and potential. He's turned into a blocking specialist without impacting the passing game as most anticipated once Greg Olsen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks.
With the prospect of Carolina adding to the tight-end room this offseason, Thomas would fall further down the pecking order. Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble will likely have a part to play, but there won't be a better time to make the former fourth-round selection out of Indiana surplus to requirements.
This will cost the Panthers more dead money than savings. Unfortunately, that's the current state of affairs until further notice.
You could stack up some money too with FanDuel Sportsbook's $200 sign-up bonus today. New users who bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) will receive an additional $200 in bonus bets if that wager wins. You can bet on anything you'd like and win your bonus, so sign up for FanDuel now!