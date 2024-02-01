Panthers news: Brandt Tilis, Derrick Brown, Dave Canales and Luke Kuechly
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan's introductory press conference?
There is a sense of excitement in the air at long last. Fans are slowly coming around to the moves made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason. They are cautiously optimistic, but we'll find out more about what Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have planned for the future of the franchise when both speak to the media in the coming hours.
Until then, the stories causing debate include Luke Kuechly's advice for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Super Bowl clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, Canales' ability to fight through adversity, Derrick Brown's contribution in 2023 receiving deserved recognition, and Brandt Tilis' long-awaited appointment finally being confirmed.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers confirm Brandt Tilis hire
It's seemingly been a done deal for weeks, but the Carolina Panthers finally confirmed the appointment of Brandt Tilis as their new executive vice president of football operations. The respected front office figure comes with a lofty reputation following his sterling work with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully, this is a trend that continues in a different environment.
In a statement released by the team, president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan outlined his belief in how beneficial Tilis' presence will be to their decision-making process. This will be especially evident when it comes to salary-cap management and working out contract extensions.
"It's great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization. He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team."- Dan Morgan via Panthers.com
This gives the Panthers a structure similar to the San Francisco 49ers, which is a positive step in the right direction. Tilis has a lot on his plate, but he's experienced enough to hit the ground running.