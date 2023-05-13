5 pivotal games that could define the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers
- Week 16 – December 24, 1pm ET
The thought process in this game qualifying for the list took a similar route to the Chicago Bears contest. This is another young team fighting for an up-in-the-air division, that could also be a threat to steal away a wildcard spot.
The Green Bay Packers faithful cheese-heads also travel especially well. So this could be a more split crowd at Bank of America Stadium than you’d anticipate a home game being.
This will be the second consecutive Christmas Eve game taking place on the Carolina Panthers' home field, as the team won last year against another NFC North foe, the Detroit Lions. That clash appeared as if it may be used as a catapult to launch Steve Wilks' men into the postseason prior to sputtering out at the finish line.
The defense and ground game will need to be the driving force for the Packers this season, most likely. This is due to mainstay quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets just before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jordan Love sat behind the future Pro Football Hall of Fame passer for three seasons. He’ll take over the reins and hope that the playmakers around him continue to develop, as their top perimeter players, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, are entering their second seasons as pros.
This matchup should show off the coaching of these two teams. There is talent on both rosters, but much of it is unproven and without the accolades of previous regimes.
It’s a terrific opportunity for the Panthers to string together meaningful back-to-back home wins late in the season against potential threats to their playoff chances.