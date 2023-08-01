5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Carolina Panthers training camp
There is work to do for these Carolina Panthers players at training camp.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are already tumbling down the depth chart over the first week of training camp in 2023?
The pads are finally popping at training camp and the Carolina Panthers are now fully up to speed with the demands of Frank Reich's coaching staff. It's not been perfect up to now - nor should it be with weeks left until the 2023 season - but there is growing momentum around the building that great things could be in their immediate future.
Everything has to go according to plan and injuries must be kept to a minimum - especially at positions with problematic depth attached. The Panthers have an opportunity to seize control of the NFC South given the division's current flux, but the foundations must be right before they head into competitive combat.
Of course, training camp is a great measuring stick for what could be ahead when the regular season arrives. It's also a time for players to rise and fall depending on their performance levels.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players already tumbling down the depth chart at this year's training camp.
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
With Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, and even Stephen Sullivan flashing moments of quality throughout training camp so far, Ian Thomas' spot is increasingly precarious. That might not be an opinion shared by Frank Reich and his staff, but it's something to keep a close eye on nonetheless.
Thomas cannot be trusted to factor in the passing game. That's why the Carolina Panthers drafted Tommy Tremble in 2021 and why they signed Hurst from the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Nothing has changed.
While the former fourth-round selection's blocking prowess remains an asset, that won't wash for much longer if Tremble continues to impress. A roster spot is likely considering Thomas took a pay cut to stick around this spring, but how much involvement he receives is the big question.