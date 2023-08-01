5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Carolina Panthers training camp
There is work to do for these Carolina Panthers players at training camp.
By Dean Jones
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
It's not like Rejzohn Wright was sitting alongside Jaycee Horn atop the cornerback depth chart heading into training camp. However, there were more than a few fans and analysts that expected the undrafted free agent to make a strong roster push given the questions surrounding the position group.
Wright was unable to gain serious momentum over early workouts thanks in no small part to injury. This led to some indifferent performances over the first few days of training camp before another nagging complication restricted him to bike duties during the opening day of pads.
According to those in attendance, the pair of Wright and Herb Miller is being outperformed by C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., and Stantley Thomas Oliver III. While there is still time to turn things around, the positive talk surrounding the undrafted free agent has evaporated to a point when it would now be a shock if he made the 53-man roster.
In all honesty, this wouldn't be the end of the world. Wright could still be placed on the practice squad to develop his game further in the hope of securing a place further down the line, which isn't the worst spot to be in all things considered.
Hopefully, Wright can put a solid run of sessions together leading into the preseason. This will be the best measuring stick for the player against others around the league that are also fighting for their roster spots.