5 players the Carolina Panthers might claim after final roster cuts in 2023
Expect the Carolina Panthers to make further additions via the waiver wire.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign K’Lavon Chaisson
- Edge Rusher | Jacksonville Jaguars
It would be a shock to see K’Lavon Chaisson part ways with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But it's hard to look at the edge rusher's current predicament and not think he isn't skating on very thin ice.
Injuries and poor production leave Chaisson's future hanging in the balance. Josh Allen and Travon Walker are projected to be the Jaguars' 3-4 starting outside linebacker tandem, so much will depend on whether Jacksonville deems his $4.24 million salary-cap hit acceptable for a backup entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Three sacks in as many seasons weren't what the Jaguars had in mind when they selected Chaisson at No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Especially considering the immense physical tools he clearly has when fit and firing on all cylinders.
If Chaisson does end up on waivers, the Carolina Panthers should take a look. They appear happy with their depth options at edge rusher following the arrival of Justin Houston, but the former LSU star could be a wildcard option to consider if the Jaguars finally cut their losses.
This would likely come down to whether or not the coaching staff believes Chaisson is an upgrade over players such as Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos. In all honesty, the jury is still out on that one.