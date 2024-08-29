5 players the Carolina Panthers should have chosen over Terrace Marshall Jr.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Pat Freiermuth
- Tight End | No. 55 overall
Moving from the No. 52 overall slot took yet more talent prospects out of the grasp of ex-Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and troubled head coach Matt Rhule. Someone like Pat Freiermuth could have been a problem-solver at a growing concern within the franchise, but it wasn't to be.
Freiermuth was regarded as one of the top tight ends in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He was outstanding at Penn State and looked like someone capable of becoming a star at the next level. The player might not have reached stratospheric heights just yet, but his reliability in the passing game and eye-catching blocking capabilities would be an upgrade on anything Carolina's had since they let Greg Olsen walk.
The Panthers had a weird infatuation with Ian Thomas at the time, who has yet to reach his full potential but made the 53-man roster once again in 2024. Carolina did take a tight end in 2021. Tommy Tremble's been a bit-part player over his first three years and suffered an injury-ravaged summer when momentum was starting to build.
A new deal won't be too far behind if Freiermuth gets more consistent quarterback play with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Whether Russell Wilson and Justin Fields can accomplish this feat is another matter.
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Creed Humphrey
- Center | No. 63 overall
The Panthers were desperately seeking a dependable center following Ryan Kalil's departure. One could argue that's still the case despite some encouraging signs from Austin Corbett this summer after making the transition from his usual right guard position.
Had those in power boasted a little more conviction in Creed Humphrey's prospects, the landscape of the entire offensive line would have changed instantly. The former Oklahoma star was overlooked before being scooped by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 63 overall. The rest, as they say, is history.
Humphrey imposed himself almost immediately, quickly emerging into one of football's most prolific centers through exceptional communication and elite-level pass-blocking. He's been a key cog in the Chiefs' dynasty, winning two Super Bowls and earning two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons along the way.
If that wasn't enough, Humphrey is also the NFL's highest-paid center after signing a mammoth contract extension this offseason. Of all the misses made by the Panthers when they took wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., this one stings the most as he was still around after both trade-downs.
The Chiefs also got Trey Smith in the sixth round, which remains one of the biggest draft steals of the modern era.