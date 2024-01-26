5 players who could follow Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers
Could Dave Canales bring some familiar faces to Carolina?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Devin White
Dave Canales' background centers on the offensive side of the football. This has been his specialty from the moment he entered the league's coaching ranks. However, being a head coach requires much more.
The Carolina Panthers defense also requires attention. They have some core foundational pieces to build around - especially if star edge rusher Brian Burns and ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu are extended - but one or two high-profile signings could get them among the league's best if coordinator Ejiro Evero sticks around.
Someone like Devin White could be exactly what the Panthers are looking for. He's a close associate with Canales from their time together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the former first-round selection had a down year by his typically high standards, perhaps a fresh challenge elsewhere under a coach he knows well could see the second-level presence gain a new lease of life.
One potential complication the Panthers and Canales might have with this pursuit is the money available. There isn't much wiggle room financially if the aforementioned players get new deals. White's projected annual salary according to Spotrac is $20.1 million per season. That's absolutely out of the question and beyond extortionate.
If the cost is a little less, White becomes a legitimate option. Putting him alongside Frankie Luvu and Shaq Thompson is a mouth-watering proposition.