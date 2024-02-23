5 realistic free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers must be smart with their money this offseason.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Sean Murphy-Bunting
The Carolina Panthers' defense performed well in difficult circumstances last season. Ejiro Evero's unit dealt with countless injuries to key personnel. Couple this with the complete offensive failings, and producing the consistency they did represents a tremendous accomplishment.
Carolina needs a few tweaks to help take the defense up another notch. This is particularly evident in the cornerback room. Jaycee Horn is a stud but cannot seem to stay healthy. Donte Jackson could be a potential cap casualty. C.J. Henderson is out of contract and might not return.
This makes finding another option or two a necessity. Sean Murphy-Bunting is no stranger to the NFC South having played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His one year with the Tennessee Titans was solid if not spectacular, but he could be a relatively cheap option with experience who could assist.
Murphy-Bunting has the right length and quickness to make a difference in Evero's 3-4 base defense. He's also physical enough to make his presence felt against the run. This is another major plus and something the coordinator demands from his defensive backs.
There are some frailties in coverage on occasion, which cannot be ignored. That said, Murphy-Bunting looks like a realistic option for the Panthers who might not cost the earth after penning a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Titans in 2023.