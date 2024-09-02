5 realistic objectives the Carolina Panthers must achieve in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must create more turnovers
There's been an emphasis throughout the offseason on protecting the football on offense and getting the football out on defense. The Carolina Panthers' turnover differential last time around was -9, which was ranked No. 25 league-wide. That must improve if Dave Canales wants to make strides in Year 1 of his head coaching tenure.
Ejiro Evero's decision to stay on as defensive coordinator should help enormously. There's been more turnover on the defensive personnel than expected, but the future head coach got the chance to bring in players he's worked with previously to ensure complications are kept to a minimum.
Converting chances into turnovers is the key to defensive success. This will also make things easier offensively, which should be music to quarterback Bryce Young's ears after his rookie campaign to forget in 2023.
If the Panthers can improve their turnover differential - not exactly a high bar for which to aim - there's a good opportunity to stack some additional wins. Looking at the options at Evero's disposal, hopes are high that this objective can be accomplished with little fuss.
Carolina Panthers must bring pride back
The Panthers descended into the league's laughingstock last season. They won two games and embarrassed themselves on and off the field through one of the worst campaigns in franchise history. That is not something Dan Morgan and Dave Canales want to become a growing trend.
Morgan made no secret of his desire to make the Panthers logo feared around the NFL again. He was part of teams that struck apprehension into anyone they came up against during his prolific time as a player. That's been lost under previous regimes and the general manager wants it to return as a matter of urgency.
Be more competitive. Don't roll over whether things are going well or not. Fight as a collective unit in pursuit of one common goal. That's all this disillusioned fanbase wants after being dragged through the mud over David Tepper's ownership so far.
If the Panthers can achieve these objectives - which seems like the minimum requirement all things considered - their long-suffering support will have a team to be proud of once again. If it comes with a few more victories - another realistic goal - that's a bonus.