5 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Dean Jones
Things aren't looking too promising for the Carolina Panthers right now. Performances have been much better over the last two weeks, but their 1-3 record indicates there is still a tremendous amount of work ahead to win back respectability. Dave Canales is confident his team is trending up, but this is a results business when it's all said and done.
The Panthers have to roll up their sleeves and attempt to cope with the injury problems piling up. This all starts in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears, who still harbor postseason ambitions despite the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions currently dominating the NFC North.
Carolina is an underdog with sportsbooks once again. Not many in the media are tipping them to get a victory on their travels. However, that's not an opinion shared by everybody, least of all those within the building who are striving with everything they have to turn the tide.
With this in mind, here are five reasons why the Panthers will beat the Bears in Week 5.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Bears in Week 5
Taylor Moton can tie up Montez Sweat
The Carolina Panthers have to limit Montez Sweat's influence to stand any chance of getting one over on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Last season's marquee addition from the Washington Commanders started slowly in 2024 but has taken off over the last fortnight. He's a relentless force once early momentum is generated, which is something Taylor Moton will be looking to thwart from the first whistle.
Moton is one of the league's best right tackles and has been for years. He's durable and ultra-consistent. The former second-round selection made an outstanding opening to the campaign, especially in pass protection. He put on a clinic versus Maxx Crosby during Carolina's win at the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Canales will be hoping for the same against another top-level performer.
If the Western Michigan product can tie up Sweat and negate his threat, the Panthers will be in a good position to potentially secure a surprising triumph. Looking at the way Moton's started the season, that's a realistic objective.