5 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers can confuse Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft with good reason. He's got the improvisation skills and dynamic distribution that could make him a superstar in the correct environment. This hasn't happened right away - something that is being further highlighted by No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels' phenomenal start with the Washington Commanders.
Sound familiar?
The Carolina Panthers experienced this last season when they took Bryce Young atop the draft over C.J. Stroud. That was a monumental error in judgment regardless of who made the final call. Chicago is hoping it doesn't suffer the same fate, but there's a chance for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to confuse the rookie signal-caller despite his unit being severely under-strength.
Making Williams uncomfortable is key. Give him some pre-snap looks he's not expecting. Bring pressure in different ways through blitzes, stunts, and everything in between. If the Panthers can do this, the former USC standout could be prone to mistakes.
That will be tough considering the personnel available. But if anyone can conjure up some magic with limited resources, it's Evero.
Andy Dalton can come through down the stretch
If the Panthers can keep this close heading into the business end of the contest, they should be confident of walking away with a win. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton's improved poise and composure under center is making everyone better. When they look in the huddle, they believe. That wasn't the case with Bryce Young before his benching after just two games.
Dalton knows what a hostile environment this can be. Soldier Field is a loud and hostile atmosphere for opposing teams. It's nothing the former second-round pick hasn't experienced before, but that won't make it any easier.
If this comes down to a straight fight over the final drives between Dalton and Caleb Williams, the Panthers have a proven performer on their side. The No. 1 pick is going to be good despite his less-than-stellar start, but there's no substitute for having someone who's been there before at the game's pinnacle.
That's why the Panthers have to give Dalton a chance to come through in the clutch. Should they accomplish this feat despite some defensive injury issues, then a second win of the campaign won't be too far behind.