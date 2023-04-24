5 running backs the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which running backs could the Carolina Panthers select with less than a week to go until the anticipated 2023 NFL Draft?
While everyone in the NFL world seemingly knows which direction the Carolina Panthers are going with their first pick in the upcoming draft, the rest remains a mystery. The team still has needs at various positions - edge rusher, cornerback, and wide receiver to name a few. One position that is less of a priority but one the front office could still target is the running back spot.
The Panthers currently have three running backs under contract for the 2023 season. The newly acquired Miles Sanders - who could be the focal point of this new-look offense - third-year man Chuba Hubbard and 2022 undrafted free-agent Raheem Blackshear. The room also has a new leader as Carolina brought in one of the league’s most respected coaches, Duce Staley.
While the team has three backs currently under contract, that should not deter Scott Fitterer and the Panthers’ brass from looking at other options in the upcoming draft. While Sanders is a top-level player and a clear RB1, after that, there’s some semblance of uncertainty.
Hubbard has flashed at times in his two seasons in the NFL, but the 2021 fourth-round pick has his limitations - namely his vision when running and the player's limited ability as a catcher out of the backfield. As for Blackshear, the player showed more on special teams as a kick returner and that may be where the former Virginia Tech Hokie finds his future.
After losing D’Onta Foreman in free agency, the Panthers are lacking a bigger bruising running back. Someone who could be useful in short-yardage situations, so this may be something Carolina looks to address in a draft class filled with talent throughout the rounds.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at five running backs the Panthers could select in the upcoming draft.