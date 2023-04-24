Leading Carolina Panthers insider lends more weight to Bryce Young at No. 1
A leading Carolina Panthers insider lent more weight to Bryce Young becoming their pick at No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
The early momentum swayed towards C.J. Stroud after the Carolina Panthers made their daring trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but nothing could be further from the truth right now. A monumental shift has now got to the stage where it would be a massive bombshell if Bryce Young wasn't the guy to hear his name called first.
Young comes into the NFL with a glittering résumé. He was the consensus best high school prospect in California before going to Alabama, where he started for two years, won a Heisman Trophy, and came within touching distance of securing a college football national championship along the way.
There are some durability concerns thanks to Young's height and slender frame. But the Panthers didn't sacrifice this much just to play it safe at the last minute and the signal-caller has obviously wowed them with his football acumen throughout their pre-draft assessments.
Joe Person has Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall
Joe Person of The Athletic, who is more clued up than most about what goes on within the organization, lent further weight behind Young being the pick in his latest mock draft. The writer has gone with Stroud throughout the process, but this particular flip is notable and something that only heightens the belief Carolina has found its future franchise quarterback.
"I still had (C.J.) Stroud at the top of my March 31 mock, with the caveat that I might have (Bryce) Young jump ahead of him before the draft. That day has come. Questions about Young’s size will follow him throughout his NFL career. The scout doubts whether the 5-foot-10 Young will be able to bulk up much, but — with his field vision and ability to distribute the ball — views him as the best quarterback in the draft. Young scored in the 98th percentile on the S2 Cognition test, which could be what sealed the deal for Panthers owner David Tepper. "- Joe Person, The Athletic
Everyone has their favorite and some sections of the fanbase will be disappointed Stroud isn't the choice. However, that does not detract from what an exceptional prospect Young is thanks to his magician-like qualities under center.
The Panthers had time on their side, too. Making their trade with the Chicago Bears so early in the process allowed those in power to set things up perfectly for their new rookie, with Thomas Brown and Frank Reich devising an offensive scheme that will play to his strengths.
Young is an outlier, there's no getting away from that. But with high risk comes even greater reward if things go according to plan.
The concerns surrounding Young aren't new. They are something he's dealt with throughout his career to date and hasn't been that much of a problem when one examines his full body of work.
An exciting new era dawns for the Panthers in just three days' time. Whether you're at home, at the draft party at Bank of America Stadium, or somewhere else, embrace this moment and cherish it for what it's worth.
Because after years of misery, underachievement, and everything in between, every Panthers fan walking the earth deserves it.