Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a franchise signal-caller and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young could be that guy.
The last few years have been nothing more than quarterback purgatory for the Carolina Panthers. They have spent millions of dollars and trade assets for now-failed experiments such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, Kyle Allen, and P.J. Walker. There has not been a sense of stability at the NFL's most important position since 2018.
Now, the Panthers have a rare opportunity in front of them. For the first time since 2011, the franchise owns the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. They will be controlling the top of the order and how things shape out in this year's event, which is going to be quite dramatic, especially in the first five picks.
It is more than a guarantee that Carolina will be selecting a quarterback in the first round for the first time since they took a Heisman Trophy winner by the name of Cam Newton out of Auburn over 12 years ago. Who the selection will be has seemed to be clearer as each day passes. In recent weeks, Alabama's Bryce Young has emerged as the near-odds-on favorite to be selected first overall.
Ever since the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, just days before the blockbuster trade-up, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich have continuously raved about Young as a player and person. Despite concerns about his size at the next level, both don't see it as a major issue.
After a few botched attempts of securing a franchise quarterback through "changes of scenery" and reclamation projects, the Panthers are in a position to take Young as the future of the franchise with the hopes of elevating the team into a consistent contender in the NFC South.
With that being said, here is my scouting report on the unique and incredibly talented Crimson Tide signal-caller who could be the Panthers' new starter for years to come.