Explaining significance of major betting shift for Carolina Panthers pick at No. 1
Explaining the significance behind a major betting shift regarding the Carolina Panthers and their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bryce Young canceling his remaining pre-draft visits sent Carolina Panthers fans into a frenzy on Monday. However, nothing is set in stone and the decision was primarily down to the signal-caller believing he'll be taken within the first two selections.
He's already met with the Panthers and Houston Texans, so there seems little point bothering with the rest. Young can continue working to improve and enjoy a bit of downtime with family over the next few days before his big moment arrives.
While there are some who hold out slim hope C.J. Stroud will be the guy, a monumental shift in betting odds over the last few days was magnified further this week. Something that tells a completely different story.
Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers is a foregone conclusion
Most sportsbooks moved Young to the overwhelming favorite as the Panthers get set to make their choice. Some have taken the book at No. 1 overall down entirely.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Young at -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100). Stroud - who was the frontrunner for most of the evaluation process - has now gone out to +650 (bet $100 to win $650).
How significant is this? Well, very, for a number of reasons.
To say Young is now odds on would be understating things slightly. For greater context, soccer team Bayern Munich - who are currently two points clear at the German Bundesliga summit - are -500 (bet $500 to win $100).
Odds like Young's indicate a foregone conclusion is taking place. Whether that's in a horse race, a boxing match, or anything in between - sportsbooks are covering their bases after either taking big liabilities or hearing something from the inside before the inevitable occurs.
And anyone who thinks Vegas don't have multiple insiders within NFL teams at this stage is taking an extremely naive approach considering the money at stake.
It's called odds-on for a reason. Those bright lights in Vegas and how much money is made by sportsbooks around the world indicate there are very few occasions when they get big calls like this wrong.
Carolina could be running the biggest smokescreen in NFL history. However, this is normally the time when one prospect comes to the fore during pre-draft assessments - especially in recent years when sports betting has become increasingly influential and widely accepted across the United States of America.
This year, it's Young. The man tasked with bringing the Panthers out of the NFL wilderness and into legitimate Super Bowl contention.
I've gone on record many times stating it didn't matter who it was - Young or Stroud - just so long as Carolina brought one of them to the franchise. Their paths have been mirrored since high school hopefuls in California and it would be a big surprise if both didn't go on to have prolific careers at the next level.
This is all over bar the shouting.
Most analysts have declared this a done deal and sportsbooks have done the same. Fans should start preparing for Young as their next franchise quarterback - a prospect that represents a worthy successor to Cam Newton three years after his original release.
The risks are obvious surrounding Young and could bring severe ramifications if things don't go according to plan. But the reward could be franchise-altering after a considerable period of underachievement.
