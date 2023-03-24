Two horse race represents win-win for the Carolina Panthers at No. 1
A two-horse race to become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft represents a win-win scenario for the Carolina Panthers.
There is an enormous sense of anticipation as the Carolina Panthers take their quarterback pro-day tour this week. Trading up for the No. 1 overall selection was an aggressive move that could be the answer to their prayers at quarterback, which comes after a constant stream of trade failures and free-agent signings that didn't get the job done when Matt Rhule held absolute power.
The large contingent Carolina's taken to each pro day is telling. They want a diverse range of opinions throughout the process, which will then be discussed heavily during meetings before coming to a final conclusion.
While nothing has been ruled out as yet - including trading down one or two spots if they get an astronomical offer - there is a growing belief that the choice is between C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. Which one the Panthers choose will be franchise-altering and something that could get them into playoff contention much sooner than expected.
Carolina Panthers have a two-horse race for the No. 1 pick
This was a sentiment echoed by David Newton of ESPN. The beat writer stated, citing league sources, that this is a two-horse race for the top pick - although nothing has been confirmed one way or another by the Panthers.
"Carolina's large pro day contingent that has included owners David and Nicole Tepper will continue their evaluation of the draft's top quarterbacks -- Will Levis at Kentucky on Friday and Florida's Anthony Richardson on March 30. And while nobody in the Carolina organization officially ruled out Levis or Richardson, league sources indicated that this is a two-quarterback race for the top pick."- David Newton, ESPN
Just who the Panthers should choose has been a fierce topic of debate within the team's fanbase. Some are leaning towards Stroud, while others want Young to become the new face of the franchise.
Fans can have a preference. There's no harm in that whatsoever.
But some are missing the bigger picture.
There are two right answers atop the 2023 NFL Draft. Both Stroud and Young can be legitimate No. 1 options thanks to their outstanding traits, smart decision-making, leadership skills, and thriving on the biggest stages.
It doesn't matter which one it is. Either provides genuine hope for the future and should adjust quickly once Carolina's new and improved coaching staff starts molding them this offseason.
Reports of the Panthers being enamored with Anthony Richardson's high-end athletic traits cannot be overlooked. Especially since the latest speculation came from former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.
However, Fitterer is under enormous pressure to prove the Panthers' failings in terms of personnel over the last two years were Rhule's doing. Therefore, gambling on the former Florida star working out could come with grave consequences if it doesn't go according to plan.
This is a tough choice between Stroud and Young. But considering Carolina's recent plight at football's most critical position, it's a nice spot to be in and one that should excite fans despite their current status of banging the table hard for the prospect they want.
Again - and I cannot stress this enough - there is no wrong answer between Stroud and Young. So just sit back and enjoy the ride.